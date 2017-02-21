Oliver Bjorkstrand has shown his skills during his latest stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Custom)

This time around, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand is on a mission to prove he belongs in the National Hockey League.

After starting the season at the NHL level, Bjorkstrand lasted just three games before a demotion to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League. Then, Bjorkstrand had a two-game stint with the Blue Jackets in mid-December, but now, he is putting his skills and work ethic on display for the coaches.

In three games over the last five days, Bjorkstrand has scored two goals, including the game winner over the Toronto Maple Leafs, registered 11 shots and has been rewarded with progressively more shifts and time on the ice.

“Yeah, that’s what I’m trying to do,” Bjorkstrand said. “I think I’ve had some good games, great chances. I feel like my defensive work is getting a lot better and I’m making the right plays. Still, sometimes, I could be a little better, but I think it’s going in the right direction for me.”

The 21-year old Bjorkstrand, a native of Herning, Denmark, got his latest call up to the Blue Jackets after scoring 14 goals and handing out 12 assists over 37 games for the Monsters, who are percentage points out of a playoff spot in the AHL.

“I’ve got to compete,” Bjorkstrand said. “If you want to play in this league, you’ve got to compete and be a hard worker. When you’re small, you’ve got to out-compete the bigger guys, so it’s something I’ve got to work on and keep doing.”

Two games after scoring the game-winning goal, Bjorkstrand again found the back of the net in Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

With 2:21 to play in the second period, Bjorkstrand drove through the middle of the ice as center Alexander Wennberg stick-handled the puck along the far boards into the attack zone. Wennberg worked the puck out of the corner to Bjorkstrand at the top of the right face-off circle, and he rifled a shot past Predators goalie Juuse Saros.

“I didn’t handle the puck it didn’t look like too well, and I just tried to get a shot off,” Bjorkstrand said. “I’m not sure how it went in, but it’s nice.”

And Bjorkstrand’s efforts have not been for naught as Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, a vocal critic of the young forward’s early-season play, has taken notice and appreciates the increased focus and commitment, which could very well lead to a longer stay in the NHL.

“He’s all over the offensive stats as far as the chances, but the things I like about what he’s doing is that he’s battling,” Tortorella said. “It’s something that was nowhere to be found in the exhibition season. I’m really impressed with how he’s handled himself here.

“If we can get him consistently playing like that, I really like that line, him, Nick (Foligno) and Wenny. When we put them together, that could give us just a little bit of juice as you go into the last quarter of the season and gets a little bit of youth in here again. We’ll see. I want to be careful with him. We want to be careful with his development, but in the two games he’s played here, he certainly belongs in our lineup when we come back from this break.”

