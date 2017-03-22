Playoff-bound Columbus Blue Jackets to keep working for more success

Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. (Photo: Ed Mulholland, Custom)

With a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, the Columbus Blue Jackets clinched a berth into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for just the third time in the 17-year history of the franchise.



But just because the Blue Jackets (47-18-6, 100 points) have a playoff spot locked up does not mean they will favor rest over rhythm in the final 11 regular-season games.



“We play the games the way you’re supposed to play the games,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “We practice the way we’re supposed to practice. We prepare the way we’re supposed to prepare. Be really careful.



“We’ve got to keep playing here and stay about ourselves. One of the greatest things they’ve accomplished this year is the process of keeping it flat-line, not getting too low, not getting too high. Keep it in perspective. We’ve earned the right to start, and I feel real good about that, and they should too.”

In the midst of their best season ever, the Blue Jackets entered the week tied with the Washington Capitals, a Metropolitan Division foe, for the top spot in the NHL, and are one win away from drawing even once again for the lead in the race for the President’s Cup, given to the team with the most points in the regular season.

But that is not the goal for Tortorella down the stretch of the regular season.



“I’m not going to get too wrapped up in it because there’s just way too much that’s going to come here and it’s going to come very quick,” Tortorella said. “The amount of readiness you need when you get into the real stuff is very important. I just want us to try to be consistent as we go through our remaining games and be in a good mindset when we enter.”



Tortorella’s aim is to have the Blue Jackets remain consistent in their efforts heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, especially when they have a chance to secure home-ice advantage in a series for the first time in franchise history.



“They should feel really good about themselves,” Tortorella said. “They’ve done a great job up to this point, but I’m going to keep it in a situation where you’ve earned the right to play, and we have to go about our business the right way.”



“I don’t want to diminish what they’ve done, but keep your wits about you. Don’t get too high. You need to be playing your best hockey going in.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV