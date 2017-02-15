Similarities abound, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs set to face off in East battle

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs have plenty of similarities and will test themselves against the other in an Eastern Conference matchup at Nationwide Arena in Columbus tonight. (Photo: John E. Sokolowski, Custom)

There are just 27 games remaining in the regular season for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and yet, despite being two months away from a potential trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in franchise history, they are ready to square off against a new opponent.

Although the Blue Jackets (35-15-5) are two-thirds of the way through the season, they play their first of three games against the Toronto Maple Leafs (26-18-11) tonight at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

“It is weird,” Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno told BlueJackets.com. “It is funny that we haven’t played against them yet, so it’ll be interesting. We’ve heard a lot about them, obviously their youth and how highly skilled they are, but it’ll be a good test for us just to play our game and understand that when we do that, we give ourselves the best chance to win.”





Despite going 4-5-1 over the last 10 games and falling out of first place in the Metropolitan Division, the Blue Jackets are still top three within the standings and are tied with both the New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks for the fourth-most points in the entire league.

They are two points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place in the division with a Friday night matchup between the teams to be played in Columbus.

When the Blue Jackets were in the midst of their franchise-record 16-game winning streak throughout late November and all of December, it seemed that every night a different player came through with a game-winning goal or important play at a critical juncture that led to victory.

And it is that kind of balanced effort that Foligno wants the Blue Jackets to get back to with 27 games remaining in the regular season.

“You get a line that’s feeling good and you try to get them out a little more, and it takes away from other lines, but every line’s got to find a way to contribute like we were at the beginning of the year,” Foligno said. “That’s how good teams work, and you’re seeing that.

“I think Wenny (Alexander Wennberg) on our line has come on pretty strong here of late, and Dubi’s (Brandon Dubinsky) line’s done a real good job for us as well. If we get more balanced scoring and more five-on-five play, every line starts to feel more involved and we can get away from the special teams, which usually takes guys out of it.”

Foligno feels the Blue Jackets are going to need a balanced effort against the Maple Leafs, who are desperate for victories to remain in the playoff hunt themselves.

Mired in a three-year playoff drought and having made just one postseason appearance since the start of the 2005-2006 season, the Maple Leafs are currently in the second wildcard spot and just two points out of second place in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division.

“It’s always good for the league when Toronto’s doing well, and I think it’s exciting that we’re going to play a real similar team in the sense of speed, skill and size, so I’m looking forward to that,” Foligno said.

“I’m looking forward to that challenge and literally, no scouting report against these guys, so just go out there and play. I think that’s a great thing for our team right now, just go out there and play, play hard, play to our strengths, and that’s how you’re going to win hockey games.”

