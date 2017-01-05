Washington Capitals halt Columbus Blue Jackets' 16-game win streak

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) kneels on the ice after giving up a goal to Washington Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky (not pictured) in the second period at Verizon Center. (Photo: Geoff Burke, Custom)

All good things must come to an end.

And the Columbus Blue Jackets know that well, as their franchise-record 16-game winning streak, one short of tying the National Hockey League’s mark for the most consecutive victories, came to an end in a 5-0 loss to the Washington Capitals at Verizon Center Thursday night.

The Blue Jackets (25-6-4, 58 points) had a chance to tie the record of 17 straight wins set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins, but they never got the offense rolling against the Capitals (24-9-5, 53 points) after failing to convert an early scoring chance.

Although the Capitals generated less than 10 shots in the first 15 minutes of the opening period, they converted a pair of those attempts into goals.

Right winger Daniel Winnik initiated the scoring when he took a pass from center Jay Beagle and wristed a shot past Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky just 5:06 into the game. But the Capitals were not done in the first period, as six minutes later, defenseman John Carlson deflected a shot attempt from center Marcus Johansson into the net for a 2-0 lead.

Washington added another two goals in the second period.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt controlled a rebound off of his own shot and wristed the puck out of Bobrovsky’s reach and into the roof of the net for his first tally of the regular season. Left winger Andre Burakovsky registered his fifth goal of the season at the 16:27 mark of the second period.

Capitals right winger Justin Williams closed the book on the scoring when he accepted a pass from center Evgeny Kuznetsov and fired a shot into the back of the net just over five minutes into the third and final period.

Still holding a three-point lead over the Penguins in the Metropolitan Division standings, the Blue Jackets will look to get back on the winning track with a weekend set of games against a pair of Eastern Conference foes, the New York Rangers on Saturday, and Philadelphia Flyers Sunday.

Both of those games will be played at Columbus’ home building, Nationwide Arena.