What a difference a year makes for Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets left winger Nick Foligno (71) is stopped on a close in shot by New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) during the third period at Barclays Center.

One year ago, Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno stood in the dressing room telling the media that the team was far better than the 34-40-8 record that led to a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division.

And all offseason, that sinking feeling within the organization fueled the Blue Jackets, who have completely turned around their fortunes and clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for just the third time in the 17-year history of the franchise.

“What a difference a year makes is the comment a lot of people make, and not to reflect too much because we’re in it right now, but I’m proud of the guys and the way they’ve handled themselves this year,” Foligno said after the Blue Jackets secured a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils Sunday.

“The challenge that we got in the offseason, it’s just carried on and given us a focus and a gameplan all year long that we stuck to. Credit to Torts and credit to the older guys in here who have pulled the younger guys along and to the younger guys for giving us energy.”

Ironically enough, the Blue Jackets clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs without one of their most important offensive players, Alexander Wennberg, who was out of the win against the Devils after crashing awkwardly into the boards following a check in Saturday’s win over the New York Islanders.

But William Karlsson stepped into Wennberg’s role and helped engineer the victory over the Devils.

“His fellow countryman just jumped right in there and saved the day,” Foligno said. “You miss Wenny. He’s a special player. He’s going to be for long time, so you miss his abilities out there, but then, you’ve got a guy like William who can step right in there and do the same thing. He’s a talented guy as well, works hard, so that’s what it says about our group here.

“Anytime somebody’s going down, there’s somebody that is more than willing and excited to pick up the slack, and you saw that in an important game for us to clinch the playoffs and to continue to move forward on a back-to-back, a tough schedule against a team that really doesn’t have anything to lose, so it was a gratifying win for everybody.”

With 100 points for the first time in franchise history, the Blue Jackets find themselves in third place in the Metropolitan Division, but are just two points in back of the Washington Capitals for the No. 1 overall spot in the NHL.

And the Blue Jackets are far from done competing hard in the regular season, not with how far they have come after struggling with injuries to key players and inconsistencies in on-ice productivity through recent seasons.

“It’s all good things, but we know there’s lots more to do, and I think that’s what you see in this room,” Foligno said. “We’re excited just about the opportunity we’ve given ourselves, but we know we’ve got to go out there and push even harder to get the results that we want.”

