William Karlsson embraces every opportunity with Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets center William Karlsson (25) tries to control the puck on a face-off against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Nationwide Arena. (Photo: Russell LaBounty, Custom)

Columbus Blue Jackets center William Karlsson has never been known as a goal scorer or a key member of a power play unit, but he has proven adept at filling whatever roles asked of him by the coaching staff.



In Tuesday’s 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers (19-13-7) at Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets (27-5-4) needed Karlsson to jump in on a power play line when Brandon Dubinsky was in the penalty box serving a five-minute fighting major, and he responded by scoring what turned out to be the game-winning goal.



“For Bill, it was great because Bill did a lot of work on the other side of the penalty killing,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “Him and Calvy (Matt Calvert) have done a great job there. He was the next one up. With Dubi in the box, he looks like he’s pretty comfortable there.



“I’m still going to stick with Dubi. I think Dubi does some good things there too, but for the amount of work that him, Calvy and Josh Anderson, the amount of work that they do away from the puck, to get an opportunity on the power play and score and look like he knows what he’s doing is terrific. That’s one thing with Bill, and I think that’s the next step.”



Including his first power-play tally of the season, Karlsson has scored six goals and handed seven assists (13 points), and has a plus-10 in goal differential through 36 games for the Blue Jackets, the top team in the Metropolitan Division, Eastern Conference and entire NHL.



“Bill works hard,” Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said. “It’s fun to watch him. I think he’s a key person on the PK, and he works hard. He battles hard. I’m happy for him that he scored the big goal for us.”



According to Tortorella, when players like Karlsson get an opportunity to shine in an atypical role, it makes the game even more enjoyable.



“Everybody was in double digits in time on ice, 12 minutes, 11 minutes, sometimes 14,” Tortorella said. “I think the team feels good about that. They feel like everybody is contributing, and it’s kind of a lesson learned for me in my career where, at times, I think I had an opportunity to play my fourth line more and I decided not to.



“I’ve seen the other side of it here, where they’ve been involved, and it brings in a tightness into a unit. Right now, we’re winning games. Everything feels good right now, but they deserve it. I’m proud of the team. I’m really happy how they’ve handled these last three games with all of the talk and all that. It’s a good test for them. I’m not really too interested into all of it being talked about, but they care about it. Those are the most important people that care about it, and it puts them in a spot to push themselves through and play with that type of pressure right now in January.”