Zach Werenski: Columbus Blue Jackets learn to finish off opponents

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at the PPG PAINTS Arena. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

When the Columbus Blue Jackets were rolling their way through a franchise-record 16-game winning streak in late November and all of December, everything was seemingly working on a consistent basis.



Since the end of the streak, the Blue Jackets (36-15-5) have struggled with consistency in many areas of the game, especially on the power play, but if recent successes are any indication, Columbus may be snapping out of their lull on the man advantage.



The Blue Jackets officially scored one power play goal in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night and had another tally toward the end of a man advantage in Monday’s loss to the New York Rangers.



“It was huge,” said defenseman Zach Werenski, who assisted on the Blue Jackets’ power play goal against Toronto.



“I was just telling them we haven't scored in a while on the power play. It hasn’t really generated much momentum either, so it’s kind of a lost cause. To get one, I think, will give us a lot of confidence going into the weekend.”



The Blue Jackets outshot and out-hit the Maple Leafs for the entire game, and an 18-shot first period quickly led to a 2-0 advantage in the first intermission. Then, the Blue Jackets extended the lead out to 4-0 with another two goals in the second period.



“I kind of feel like earlier in the year, when we were scoring at will and jumping out on teams, kind of what this game felt like, whenever you get a lead, you feel more comfortable, more confident,” Werenski said. “It gives Korpi more confidence. He played a great game, and when you have a lead, it allows him to play better, so it’s definitely huge to jump out to an early lead.”



The hard work the Blue Jackets have put in during practice paid off in spades against the upstart Maple Leafs, a young team very much in Columbus’ mold, where inexperienced players are learning on the fly at the NHL level while still in competition for a postseason berth.



“They work hard,” Werenski said. “They’re a young team, a fast team, a hard-working team. They’re fighting for a playoff spot right now, so they’re not going to take anything lightly. They had a good fore check, and it really puts the D under duress when that happens. You have to make a quick play, but I think we did a good job of handling it though.”



Although the Blue Jackets built a four-goal lead in the second period, the Maple Leafs responded by quickly cutting the lead in half.



However, the Blue Jackets picked up the intensity, fought through some challenges from Toronto’s go-for-broke late-game mentality and shut down the Maple Leafs’ scoring chances with sound play from goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.



The win over the Maple Leafs gave the Blue Jackets their 77th point of the season, which is tied for second-most in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division.



“I definitely think playing with the lead, you can learn a lot,” Werenski said. “It’ll just prepare us for the future. With 10 minutes left and having a two-goal lead, guys can go out there and prepare like they would for a playoff game or a game toward the end of the year, so I think it was a really good showing by the guys.”

(© 2017 WKYC)