Paige VanZant to continue balancing life in, out of Octagon

Paige VanZant will continue balancing life in and out of The Octagon. (Photo: Kyle Terada, Custom)

At 22 years old, mixed martial artist Paige VanZant has headlined a pair of shows with former champions and up-and-coming contenders on the card, placed second on the popular television program Dancing with the Stars and had many offers for roles in movies.



And the strawweight division star shows no signs of slowing down her career inside and out of the fight game despite suffering submission losses in two of her last three fights.



“I was meant for the spotlight, and I’m going to continue to be in the spotlight,” VanZant said. “I will be back, and I’m going to have the belt one day. I’m 22 years old. I have a long time. I have the best team in the world, and it’s finally like really come together as a perfect gym for me, so I’ll be back."



In the main-event bout of UFC Fight Night: VanZant vs. Waterson at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, last Saturday, VanZant suffered a technical submission loss when Michelle Waterson locked in a rear-naked choke and held the hold until her opponent passed out.



“Michelle Waterson’s a very good fighter,” VanZant said. “She used to be the atomweight champion of the world for Invicta, and that’s a very big deal, so I know she’s going to go very, very far in this sport. I knew it was going to be a big test for me. I’ve got to work on my ju-jitsu apparently, so I’m going to do that.”



Although VanZant may get criticism for her busy schedule outside of The Octagon, she credits her team with keeping a manageable workload. And she plans on continuing to do what she wants, both in and out of the UFC.



“I feel like my opportunities are endless,” VanZant said. “I’m definitely going to be fighting for the UFC for a long time. I’m very young, no injuries, so I’m going to get back into it, but of course, if other things come up, I’m going to pursue those as well. I have a lot of passions in the world, and I’m not going to limit myself to just one thing.



“I don’t really have dual lives. I just have awesome opportunities, one of which is fighting. I have a lot of really awesome opportunities outside of this, but my managers balance my schedule. If something does not work for me, they immediately eliminate it. If something is a good opportunity and it works with my schedule, then we take it.”