Pete Rose nemesis joins Donald Trump legal team

An emotional Cincinnati Reds hall of famer Pete Rose adjusts his cap as he takes the microphone during a pregame ceremony for the unveiling of Pete Rose's bronze statue on Saturday, June 17, 2017. (Photo: Sam Greene)

President Trump has added a new name to his legal defense team, one familiar to Cincinnatians - and in particular to Reds legend Pete Rose.

John Dowd will join the team representing Trump in the investigations of possible collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia, including the criminal probe being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Dowd, of course, led the 1989 investigation of Rose on behalf of Major League Baseball. The Dowd report, which found Rose has bet on baseball games - including Reds games - led to Rose's lifetime ban from baseball.

Dowd hasn't softened on Rose. He told The Enquirer's James Pilcher in 2016 that Rose should never be let back in baseball: "This (gambling) is just such a terrible business ... it really does infect the game," Dowd told The Enquirer. "Pete committed the capital crime of baseball.

Just last year Rose sued Dowd for comments Dowd made on a radio show suggesting Rose may have committed statutory rape with minors.

