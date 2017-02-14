Report: Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather agree to terms on mega-match

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have allegedly settled on terms for a multimillion-dollar boxing match, a British tabloid reported on Tuesday.

The bout could be announced within the next two weeks and both fighters have agreed to the financial details for the fight, The Sun reported, citing a source close to McGregor.

There was no date given for what could be the most anticipated — if not unlikely — pay-per-view event in years.

McGregor, the UFC lightweight champ, and Mayweather, who retired in 2015 after he posted a 49-0 record, have both talked about the possibility of a mega fight for months.

“Can we make this fight happen?” Mayweather said last month. “Absolutely. That’s what everyone wants to see.”

The details, however, are lacking and Tuesday’s report doesn’t answer a lot of the basics, such as whether longtime Mayweather partner Showtime would televise the event and if the UFC would let McGregor out of his contract, which has four fights remaining.

USA TODAY