Amanda Nunes earns TKO win over Ronda Rousey at UFC 207

Amanda Nunes successfully defended her bantamweight championship against Ronda Rousey in the main event of UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Friday night. (Photo: Joshua Dahl, Custom)

Ronda Rousey’s return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship lasted less than one minute.

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes let her hands go early in the fight and earned a technical knockout victory over the former titlist in the main event of UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Friday night.

After Nunes, nicknamed “The Lioness” for her aggressiveness in The Octagon, landed 23 of her 35 strikes, most of which connected to Rousey’s face, referee Herb Dean called a stop to the bout at just 48 seconds of the very first round.

Rousey landed only four of her 13 strikes in the bout.

Nunes became the first UFC women’s bantamweight champion to successfully defend the title since Rousey marched her way through the division six times between UFC 157 on February 23, 2013 until UFC 190 on August 1, 2015.

Nunes improved to 14-4 in her professional mixed martial arts career, and 7-1 in the UFC.

Unbeaten through her first 12 professional fights, Rousey has now lost two consecutive bouts.