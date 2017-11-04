Rose Namajunas dominates Joanna Jedrzejczyk to win UFC women's strawweight championship

There is a new queen atop the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s women’s strawweight division, and her name is Rose Namajunas.
The heavy underdog heading into her championship match against undefeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Namajunas tagged the former titlist early in the bout and kept up the pressure throughout, eventually earning a first-round finish.
With the win, Namajunas improved to 8-3-0 in her professional career, while Jedrzejczyk fell to 14-1-0 in what was her sixth defensive of the UFC women’s strawweight championship.
