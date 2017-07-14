'Self-motivated' Floyd Mayweather Jr. ready to give fans what they want to see

The media tour to promote the super-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is underway, and as the two combatants traverse four cities, three countries and two continents in a four-day span, fight fans are packing arenas just to see the press conferences.

In fact, at least twice have the venues had to be changed in order to accommodate the demand for tickets to see the fighters preview the bout and come face to face for the first time ever.

“I just feel like it’s something that the fans would want to see,” said Mayweather, who came out of retirement for the bout. “I spoke to Al Haymon, called Al and said, “Al, I think the Mayweather-McGregor fight can be the biggest fight in history.’ He said, ‘Floyd, no.’ He doesn’t ever, he can never just say no because we’ve done so many record-breaking things together. He was like, ‘I’ll make a call and see.’”

McGregor, the first-ever simultaneous two-division UFC Champion, and multi-time world champion Mayweather have long been considered the best counterpunchers in combat sports, and they will fight to prove who is better on August 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Last November, the 28-year old McGregor came to Madison Square Garden looking to make history and become the first simultaneous two-division champion in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and that is exactly what he did.

Courtesy of a knockout of Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 in New York City, the 5-foot-9, 155-pound McGregor added the UFC lightweight championship to his resume, going along with the featherweight title he won in December of 2015.

Never one to lack confidence, McGregor let Mayweather know throughout the press conference, and then, in the face-offs, what his goal for the fight is. And despite the Los Angeles crowd being firmly behind McGregor, Mayweather fired off verbal barbs that made his loyal legion of fans stand and cheer.

“You guys know I’ve been doing this over 20 years,” Mayweather said. “I’ve been doing this over 20 years. I’ve been here before. I’ve been here before, but he’s tough. He’s a warrior, and the best must fight the best. The fans demanded this fight. McGregor wanted this fight. I wanted this fight, and August 26, it’s going to be blood, sweat and tears from the opening bell.”

During his two-decade long career, the 5-foot-8, 151-pound Mayweather won the WBC super featherweight, lightweight, welterweight and light middleweight crowns, along with the IBF welterweight title, WBA (Super) light middleweight and (Super) welterweight titles and WBO welterweight championship.

On his way to a 49-0 record, the 40-year old Mayweather defeated the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Juan Manuel Marquez, Marcos Maidana (twice), Arturo Gatti, Ricky Hatton and Oscar De La Hoya, all of whom are current or former champions across several weight classes.

And a win over McGregor would give Mayweather another accomplishment in being the first boxer to go 50-0 and retire undefeated. Currently, Mayweather is tied with Rocky Marciano at 49-0.

“I’m self-motivated,” Mayweather said. “I don’t need a fighter to motivate me, but we have to give the people what they want to see, and that’s what the people want to see.”

