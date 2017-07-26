WKYC
Close

Shots fired? Kyrie Irving appears to mock LeBron James in new snapchat post

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 2:09 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

CLEVELAND - Kyrie Irving is coming home.

And the disgruntled Cleveland Cavaliers star is making sure the world knows it.

While Irving has remained quiet since ESPN's report that he has requested a trade from the team he's spent the first six years of his NBA career with, the 4-time All-Star posted what appeared to be a thinly veiled shot at Cavs forward LeBron James on his Snapchat account.

In a video that made the rounds on Wednesday morning, Irving can be seen singing the lyrics to Skylar Grey's chorus in the Diddy song "Coming Home."

Those lyrics served as the unofficial anthem to James' Cleveland homecoming when he returned to the Cavs franchise in the summer of 2014. Since the Friday report that Irving had requested a trade, due at least in part to his desire to escape James' shadow, many have speculated about the relationship between the two teammates.

On Tuesday, James took to social media to deny specific reports regarding any animosity will he felt toward Irving. He did, however, previously post an Instagram story in which he could be seen rapping lyrics to a new Meek Mill song, which many took to be directed at Irving.

It's also worth noting that Irving is indeed "coming home," following a Nike-sponsored tour of Asia.

Where exactly "home" is when it comes to his NBA career, however, remains very much up in the air.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

LeBron James denies issues with Kyrie Irving on Twitter

WKYC

Three reasons why a Kyrie Irving trade could benefit Cleveland Cavaliers

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers Rumor Mill: Team in 'serious talks' for Kyrie Irving to Knicks trade

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories