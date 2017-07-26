Shots fired? Kyrie Irving appears to mock LeBron James in new snapchat post

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates late in the fourth quarter of their 112 to 99 win over the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Kyrie Irving is coming home.

And the disgruntled Cleveland Cavaliers star is making sure the world knows it.

While Irving has remained quiet since ESPN's report that he has requested a trade from the team he's spent the first six years of his NBA career with, the 4-time All-Star posted what appeared to be a thinly veiled shot at Cavs forward LeBron James on his Snapchat account.

In a video that made the rounds on Wednesday morning, Irving can be seen singing the lyrics to Skylar Grey's chorus in the Diddy song "Coming Home."

So kyrie just posted this on snapchat pic.twitter.com/1L2Yglc17s — josh✨ (@KyrieTruthNLite) July 26, 2017

Those lyrics served as the unofficial anthem to James' Cleveland homecoming when he returned to the Cavs franchise in the summer of 2014. Since the Friday report that Irving had requested a trade, due at least in part to his desire to escape James' shadow, many have speculated about the relationship between the two teammates.

On Tuesday, James took to social media to deny specific reports regarding any animosity will he felt toward Irving. He did, however, previously post an Instagram story in which he could be seen rapping lyrics to a new Meek Mill song, which many took to be directed at Irving.

It's also worth noting that Irving is indeed "coming home," following a Nike-sponsored tour of Asia.

Where exactly "home" is when it comes to his NBA career, however, remains very much up in the air.

