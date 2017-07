2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Games and TV times

The 14th CONCACAF Gold Cup kicked off in Harrison, N.J. at Red Bull Arena (home of the New York Red Bulls), and will continue through the final on Wednesday, July 26.

The Gold Cup is held every other year and determines the continental champion of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The winner of the 2017 Gold Cup will face the winner of the 2019 Gold Cup (if the tournaments result in two different champions) to determine which nation will represent CONCACAF at the 2021 Confederations Cup in Qatar.

Here's everything else you need to know for the 2017 Gold Cup:

TV: FOX TV networks, streaming on FOX Sports Go and FOX Soccer 2GO. Spanish-language broadcasts available on Univision.

LOCATION: United States

GROUP STAGE

Friday, July 7

French Guiana 2-4 Canada

Honduras 0-1 Costa Rica

Saturday, July 8

United States 1-1 Panama

Martinique 2-0 Nicaragua

Sunday, July 9

Curacao 0-2 Jamaica

Mexico 3-1 El Salvador

Tuesday, July 11

Costa Rica 1-1 Canada

Honduras 0-0 French Guiana

Wednesday, July 12

Panama 2-1 Nicaragua

United States 3-2 Martinique

Thursday, July 13

El Salvador 2-0 Curacao

Mexico 0-0 Jamaica

Friday, July 14

Costa Rica vs. French Guiana (Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas), 7:30 p.m. TV: FS1, UniMas

Canada vs. Honduras (Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas), 10 p.m. TV: FS1, UniMas

Saturday, July 15

Panama vs. Martinique (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland), 4:30 p.m. TV: FS2, Univision

Nicaragua vs. United States (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland), 7 p.m. TV: FXX, Univision

Sunday, July 16

Jamaica vs. El Salvador (Alamodome, San Antonio), 6 p.m. TV: FS2, UniMas

Curacao vs. Mexico (Alamodome, San Antonio), 8:30 p.m. TV: FS1, UniMas

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, July 19

Game 1 (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia), 6 p.m. TV: FS1, UniMas

Game 2 (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia), 9 p.m. TV: FS1, Univision

Thursday, July 20

Game 1 (University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.), 7:30 p.m. TV: FS1, UniMas

Game 2 (University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.), 10:30 p.m. TV: FS1, Univision

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, July 22

Game 1 (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas), 10 p.m. TV: FS1, Univision

Sunday, July 23

Game 2 (Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.), 9 p.m. TV: FS1, Univision

FINAL

Wednesday, July 26

Final (Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.), 9:30 p.m. TV: FS1, Univision

© 2017 USATODAY.COM