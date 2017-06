Rosters announced for CONCACAF Gold Cup

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal against Honduras during their FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier at Avaya Stadium on March 24, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - CONCACAF has announced provisional 40-man rosters for the 12 teams playing in the 2017 Gold Cup tournament.

The U.S. is scheduled to play Nicaragua in Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium July 15. Panama and Martinique are also scheduled to play at FirstEnergy Stadium that day. Click here for ticket information.

The U.S. roster is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS:

Joe Bendik (Orlando City SC, USA); Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas, USA); Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC, USA); Bill Hamid (DC United, USA); Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids, USA); Sean Johnson (New York City FC, USA)

DEFENDERS:

Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City, USA); Steven Birnbaum (DC United, USA); Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC, USA); Omar Gonzalez (CF Pachuca, MEX); Matt Hedges (FC Dallas, USA); Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest FC, ENG); Matt Miazga (SBV Vitesse, NED); Justin Morrow (Toronto FC, CAN); Matt Polster (Chicago Fire , USA); Jonathan Spector (Orlando City SC, USA); Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna, MEX); Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City, USA)

MIDFIELDERS:

Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana, MEX); Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union, USA); Michael Bradley (Toronto FC, CAN); Joe Corona (Club Tijuana, MEX); Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire, USA); Tommy McNamara (New York City FC, USA); Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers, USA); Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas, USA); Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union, USA); Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund, GER); Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC, USA); Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution, USA); Kenny Saief (KAA Gent, BEL); Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC, USA); Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy, USA)

FORWARDS:

Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution, USA); Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC, CAN); Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC, USA); Dom Dwyer (Sporting Kansas City, USA); Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC, USA); CJ Sapong (Philadelphia Union, USA); Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes, USA)

