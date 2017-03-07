USMNT to play Haiti or Nicaragua in Cleveland

Jozy Altidore #17 of the United States scores a goal against Peru in the second half during an international friendly at RFK Stadium on September 4, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images, Custom)

CLEVELAND - The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team will play the winner of a March series between Haiti and Nicaragua at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland this summer.

Haiti and Nicaragua will play a two-legged series March 24 and 28 to determine the final team in Group B of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The winner plays the U.S. in Cleveland July 15.

Panama and Martinique are also scheduled to play at FirstEnergy Stadium that day. Kickoff times have not been announced.

Click here for ticket information.

