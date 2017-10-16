WKYC
Starkel Good to Go, but Mond Remains the Starter for Texas A&M

Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel is healthy after breaking his ankle in week one, but Kellen Mond will remain the Aggies starter.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:50 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

Kevin Sumlin announced on his radio show Monday night that Texas A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Nick Starkel is healthy enough to play, after recovering from a broken ankle suffered in week one against UCLA. However, Sumlin said that true freshman Kellen Mond will remain A&M's starting quarterback, and Starkel will serve as his primary backup, putting to bed any chances of a quarterback controversy. 

