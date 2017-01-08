Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested after wild-card game

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker coach, Joey Porter, and defensive coordinator Keith Butler, left, stand on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP)

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was handcuffed and taken away in a police car after an incident with a police officer Sunday night at a bar, Pittsburgh police confirmed in a release.

"At approximately 9:30 p.m., security guards at a bar on the South Side summoned a Pittsburgh Police Officer due to an unruly customer," police said in a statement. "The customer was Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Joey Porter. He has been arrested."

Chris Mueller of The Beaver County Times first reported the arrest in a series of tweets Sunday night.

#Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been put in the back of a cop car in the south side for an altercation with a police officer — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

The incident occurred outside The Flats bar on East Carson Street #Steelers — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

The police car with Porter in it just left. He was put in handcuffs. #Steelers — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

The Steelers released the following statement late Sunday night:

“We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comments until we get more details.”

A former 13-year NFL veteran who spent eight seasons with Pittsburgh, Porter now coaches the Steelers linebackers.

The Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in an AFC wild-card playoff game and are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.