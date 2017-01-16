Stephen Curry walks back on apparent jab at Cavaliers from year ago

(Photo: Ronald Martinez, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

When the Golden State Warriors made their first return to Cleveland after winning the 2015 NBA championship, Stephen Curry tossed an apparent jab at the Cavaliers.

"Obviously, walking in the locker room, it'll be good memories,” Curry said in January of last year. “Hopefully, it still smells a little bit like champagne."

Fast forward 12 months, and Curry is talking about that comment again as his team prepares to face the 2016 championship Cavaliers on Monday night in Oakland.

"I was surprised it was maybe taken the way it was because I was because obviously if I'm thinking about that locker room I'm thinking about great memories and celebrating with my team," the two-time reigning MVP said Sunday after practice, according to the Associated Press. "It may have come off the wrong way but at the end of the day it was a comment about just what it would be like to go back to that setting. And I heard a lot of it right back at me this summer, so it's all in good fun."

Curry, of course, isn't the only Warriors player to downplay the teams' rivalry this week. His teammate, Klay Thompson, told USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick that he found the Cavaliers' Halloween party antics, where they had gravestone cookies of some of the Warriors players, 'childish' before adding "it doesn't matter to us."

"All we've got to do is handle it on the court, you know?" he added.

