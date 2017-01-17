Stipe Miocic wants fair treatment from UFC

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic wants fair treatment from the UFC. (Photo: John David Mercer, Custom)

Cleveland-based mixed martial artist Stipe Miocic has never run from a fight before, but his current opponent is proving to be much tougher than the typical heavyweights he has stepped into The Octagon with over the past seven years.

The UFC heavyweight champion since his May knockout of Fabricio Werdum, Miocic has fought all over the world against the best and biggest MMA practitioners, and now, he is taking on the very organization that employs him, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, over a contract dispute.

Since finding out his last opponent, contender Alistair Overeem, made more money for the fight that headlined UFC 203 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Miocic has been trying to work with the UFC on a new contract, and he discussed the situation on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani Monday.

“Terrible. Things are definitely needing to be changed,” Miocic told Helwani. “It’s not really fair.

“It’s just a mess right now, so we’re going to leave it at that.”

Miocic successfully defended his heavyweight championship with a knockout win over Overeem in the main event of UFC 203 back on Saturday, September 10 in front of a raucous crowd hungry to see their hometown hero reign victorious in the organization’s debut in Cleveland.

Overeem attempted to throw a right leg kick when Miocic checked it and sent the challenger to the mat. After the takedown, Overeem pulled guard, but Miocic was not to be denied. Miocic landed a pair of right-handed hammer fists before throwing a left-right combination to Overeem’s face.

Following another left hand, Miocic landed four straight rights to Overeem’s jaw, knocking out the challenger and forcing the referee’s stoppage with just 33 seconds remaining in the first round.

“The fact that my challenger made more than me last fight was just kind of a slap in the face,” Miocic said.

“It just felt like I was kind of getting crapped on a little bit. I tried to do what’s right, work with them, and they just didn’t give me a great deal. That’s my own fault, but also, they knew what they were doing. They took my kindness for a weakness.

“I was working with them, trying to work with them, wasn’t trying to cause any rifts with the staff, and I thought it was a good deal. They told me it was the best deal they could do and I said, ‘Oh, okay. Great.’ Then, come the fight, it wasn’t.”

Miocic said he is “definitely not being unfair” with the UFC or expecting “a couple million” dollars for his next bout or anything like that, but hopes holding onto the heavyweight championship and his willingness to take on any opponent will bode him well in the future.

“I love fighting, man,” Miocic said. “I’ll fight anyone, but we’ve got to make it right.”

