Texas A&M Visits Omaha Children's Hospital

The team visited some sick children in the Omaha Children's hospital.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 1:04 PM. EDT June 20, 2017

Texas A&M took some time off from baseball on Monday morning to visit some patients at the Omaha Children's Hospital. 

