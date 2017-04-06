WOW! Tim Tebow Hits Home Run in First at Bat

Tim Tebow hits a home run in his first at-bat with the Columbia Fireflies on April 6, 2017. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tim Tebow did not take long to make a big impression with his new minor league baseball team, hitting a home run in his first at-bat with the Columbia Fireflies.

Tebow made his debut Thursday night at Sprit Communication Park against the Augusta Greenjackets. In his first appearance, he drove a pitch over the left-field fence with a runner on for a two run score.

He actually paused at second base, thinking he'd hit a double off the fence.. The umpire then motioned that it was a home run, and Tebow started running again.

Needless to say, the crowd erupted in cheers and applause.

"I felt like I hit it well, I was just trying to make good contact, just trying to remember to run the bases the right way, get my correct angles," he said.

It was his only hit of the night in five plate appearances. The Fireflies went on to win 14-7.

Tebow, though, was philosophical after the game, not getting too worked about about his early success.

"There are things I'll take away from every at bat," he said. "It's just one day."

PHOTOS: Tim Tebow Makes Debut with Columbia Fireflies

The multi-sports star is hoping that if he's a success here, he'll eventually make it to the big leagues. He's spent months with the Mets organization (which the Fireflies are a part of) honing and refining his skills.

Tebow actually hasn't played baseball since he was in high school. When he was in college, he focused solely on football, never trying out for the Florida Gators baseball team.

The Heisman Trophy winner won two national title with the team, then got drafted by the Denver Broncos, and spent several years in the NFL, mainly as a backup.

He then switched to broadcasting, where he's served as an analyst with ESPN's SEC Network.

© 2017 WLTX-TV