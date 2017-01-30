UFC champion Stipe Miocic ready to build off 2016 successes

UFC champion Stipe Miocic is ready to build off of his 2016 successes. (Photo: John David Mercer, Custom)

CLEVELAND – The year 2016 was a good one for Cleveland-based mixed martial artist Stipe Miocic.



After dispatching of UFC veteran Andre Arlovski in January, Miocic demanded a shot at the heavyweight championship, and when given that chance, he made good by knocking out Fabricio Werdum in front of 45,000 fans in Curitiba, Brazil last May.



Then, four months later, Miocic successfully defended the championship with a first-round knockout win over veteran challenger Alistair Overeem to the delight of nearly 20,000 fans packed inside Quicken Loans Arena in his first home fight in six years.



“Surreal,” Miocic told WKYC when asked to describe the rollercoaster year of 2016. “You work so hard to do something and you finally get there. It’s like, ‘Wow, that’s it.’ Then, the reality hits you that I’ve got to keep it now. I love it.”

Miocic won the UFC championship after delivering a right hand to Fabricio Werdum’s jaw in the main event of UFC 198 back in May.



The former champion was chasing around Miocic on the outer rim of The Octagon, and left his chin exposed. Despite backing away from Werdum’s pursuit, Miocic threw a powerful right hand that floored the champion.



Miocic added three shots to the downed Werdum before referee Dan Miragliotta jumped in-between the fighters to end the bout at 2:14 of the first round.

“When he fell and I knocked him out cold, it was actually awkward because all I heard was myself screaming, my coaches screaming and my wife screaming,” Miocic said. “She hurdled like five rows to get to me, but it was awesome. It was just a great thing. I worked so hard and people don’t understand that they put a lot of sacrifice into me, and I’m just so happy I can reward them.”

In his first title defense in the main event of UFC 203, Miocic overcame a knockdown and guillotine choke attempt early in the first round.

Then, Miocic checked a right leg kick from Overeem and sent the challenger to the mat. After the takedown, Overeem pulled guard, but Miocic was not to be denied. Miocic landed a pair of right-handed hammer fists before throwing a left-right combination to Overeem’s face, which opened up the challenger’s defenses.



Following another left hand, Miocic landed four straight rights to Overeem’s jaw, knocking out the challenger and forcing the referee’s stoppage with just 33 seconds left in the first round.



Despite winning and successfully defending the UFC heavyweight championship last year, Miocic is far from satisfied heading into 2017. If anything, the winning has continued to fuel his desires to remain at the top of the food chain in the heavyweight division.



“I’m not giving some guy an opportunity to take my belt,” Miocic said. “I work way harder than any of those guys. I know I do.”

