UFC's Conor McGregor looks forward to collision of MMA, boxing worlds on August 26

UFC champion Conor McGregor looks forward to the collision of the mixed martial arts and boxing worlds on August 26.

The super-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. was long rumored, and when Team Mayweather, Showtime Boxing, the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the two combatants got down to the business of scheduling a bout, there was plenty to discuss.

But discuss they did, and after months of negotiations, McGregor, the first-ever simultaneous two-division UFC Champion, and multi-time world champion Mayweather will fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26, 2017.

“There were many exchanges,” McGregor said. “The main one was the gloves. Up on the stage, he was like, we can do eight ounces, we can do four ounces. I was like, ‘Hang on. You were crying that the gloves had to be 10-ounce and they couldn’t be gloves made from Mexico. They couldn’t be Mexican-made gloves.

“They couldn’t be gloves made out of horsehair. I didn’t even know there was gloves made out of horsehair. We’ve been wearing gloves only a couple of years in our game. I don’t even need gloves to have a fight, so it was all just amusing to me as it was going on, but he was talking up there like we will do four-ounce, we will do this and do that. Let’s do it then.”

According to McGregor, Mayweather said he would finish the boxing match, and then, get into the mixed martial arts game for a second go-around.

“He said, ‘I’ll do MMA after. I’ll fight you MMA after,’” McGregor recalled. “I was like, ‘Look, don’t be talking stuff you wouldn’t do.’ He’ll never step over into this game. I’m enjoying myself. It’s a different setup. Everything is just different.

“They kind of set me up a little bit and rolled me out there. I was on the stage. Before I knew it, I was standing on stage for about 10 minutes, but look, I’m just embracing it, enjoying myself. I feel good. I look good. My company’s name is on the poster. Life is so damn good, and I’m blessed.”

Prior to his retirement in 2015, the 5-foot-8, 151-pound Mayweather won the WBC super featherweight, lightweight, welterweight and light middleweight crowns, along with the IBF welterweight title, WBA (Super) light middleweight and (Super) welterweight titles and WBO welterweight championship.

On his way to the 49-0 record, Mayweather defeated Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Juan Manuel Marquez, Marcos Maidana (twice), Arturo Gatti, Ricky Hatton and Oscar De La Hoya, all of whom are current or were former champions across several weight classes.

Last November, McGregor came to Madison Square Garden in New York City looking to make history and become the first simultaneous two-division champion in the history of the UFC, and that is exactly what he did.

Courtesy of a knockout of Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 at "The World's Most Famous Arena," the 5-foot-9, 155-pound McGregor added the UFC lightweight championship to his resume, going along with the featherweight title he won in December of 2015.

While taking a right-handed punch from Alvarez, McGregor fired off a powerful left hand that landed on the side of the defending champion’s face. McGregor followed it up with a right hand to Alvarez’s jaw, a left to the ear and another right that eventually floored his opponent.

“At the end of the day, I am fighting, and he is boxing,” McGregor said. “It’s two men at the top of their game competing. It’s two worlds collide, so that enough, is reason why this is what it is.”

