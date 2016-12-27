Urijah Faber exits MMA competition healthy and happy after a unanimous decision win over Brad Pickett at UFC Fight Night: VanZant vs. Waterson last Saturday. (Photo: Kyle Terada, Custom)

Former bantamweight world champion mixed martial artist Urijah Faber exited The Octagon one final time just the way he wanted: healthy.



Faber concluded his career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship with a unanimous decision victory over Brad Pickett at the UFC Fight Night: VanZant vs. Waterson event at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, last Saturday night.



“Part of the reason I’m doing this is because I am able-bodied and able-minded,” Faber said. “I don’t want to be a guy that they say, ‘He is falling apart, maybe a little punchy. Maybe it’s time to stop.’ I’ve had a great run. I’ve been a world champion. I’ve been a top contender. I’ve been a poster boy for an organization, for sponsorships.”



Faber landed 89 of his 151 strikes with one knockdown, and successfully shot in for five takedowns against Pickett. The five-takedown performance led to Faber holding control of Pickett for 6:31 of the 15-minute, three-round bout.



Pickett scored a takedown in the first round, but landed only three of his 22 attempted strikes. With the crowd chanting his name, Faber paced himself in the opening of the bout and connected on 44 of his 64 strikes, none bigger than one at the 1:58 mark of the round.



After working his way back to standing following the takedown, Faber threw a powerful left hook that landed flush to Pickett’s head and sent him to the canvas. Faber landed a right to his downed opponent, and attempted a submission when he took back position, but was unable to finish the fight.



Although Pickett hung tough, he absorbed nearly two dozen punches to the head. Also, Faber landed several elbows to Pickett’s forehead.



“It shouldn’t have been stopped because he fought back, but I thought he was out of it,” Faber said. “I caught him with a left hook and I waited for just a second. I like Brad a lot. He’s been in a lot of wars himself. If I could’ve gotten it stopped right there, I would’ve, but he showed enough to stick it out.



“I know I was very close to finishing him there, and it could’ve maybe been stopped, but I would’ve been pissed. If I was Brad Pickett, they stopped it there and I was on the other side, I’d be pissed, so I’m glad they let him fight, and I’m glad it went three rounds.”



Faber concluded a likely UFC Hall of Fame career with a 34-10 record, four Fight of the Night, one Knockout of the Night and six Submission of the Night bonuses. He won a UFC record nine fights, and had the most finishes, six, and the most submission victories, six, in the bantamweight division.



Also, Faber was a World Extreme Cagefighting featherweight champion with a record five consecutive title defenses.



“It’s a tough way to make a living,” Faber said. “I’m getting in there every day and grinding. This is my fourth fight this year, and no matter how you skin it, if you’re in a camp, you have to make that your main focus.



“I have a lot of things I want to focus on, so if I don’t draw a line and say, ‘I’m going to stop here,’ I’ll keep going, and I’ll keep going, and I’ll keep going. It’s a great experience. It’s fun, even though it’s difficult, but I just feel like it’s fine.”