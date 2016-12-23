Vikings plane slides off taxiway at Appleton airport

Jen Zettel , USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Snowy conditions caused a plane carrying the Minnesota Vikings to slide off the taxiway at Appleton International Airport Friday night.
The Minnesota Vikings tweeted from their official account around 7:15 p.m. confirming the team was on the plane.
While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016
Approx 6:30pm Delta #8867 carrying Minnesota Vikings team had a rear wheel leave the taxiway en route to arrival gate.— Appleton Airport (@ATWairport) December 24, 2016
