Why Dwyane Wade joining the Cleveland Cavaliers could be good news for the Indians too

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 27: NBA player Dwyane Wade of the Chicago Bulls watches the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 27, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Cubs won 8-1. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images) (Photo: Jon Durr, 2016 Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, Dwyane Wade is likely to soon call Cleveland home.

And based on his NBA history, that could be very good news for the Cleveland Indians.

Yes, you read that correctly.

In a tweet from last November that's gone viral in the last few hours, the now-free agent guard noted that when he signed his first NBA contract with the Miami Heat in 2003, the city's baseball team, the Florida Marlins, went on to win the World Series. Wade would proceed to spend 13 seasons with the Heat, before signing with his hometown Chicago Bulls in the summer of 2016 and later that year, the Chicago Cubs won their first World Series since 1908.

I'm not mad at this... Haha pic.twitter.com/0SUmdtuaZX — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 3, 2016

So to recap, in each of Wade's debut seasons with the two teams he's previously played for, the city's team went on to win the World Series. Should the 12-time All-Star sign with the Cavaliers, the American League-leading Indians would have a chance to make Wade three-for-three in that regard.

Is D-Wade really that much of a good luck charm? There's only one way to find out.

