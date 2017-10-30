WWE releases superstars Emma, Summer Rae and Darren Young

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 03: WWE diva Summer Rae attends WWE's 2014 SuperStars For Kids at the New Orleans Museum of Art on April 3, 2014 in New Orleans City. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images) (Photo: Erika Goldring, 2014 Getty Images)

World Wrestling Entertainment announced the releases of three superstars on Sunday, bringing their tenures with the professional wrestling company to an end.

Among the superstars no longer with WWE are:

Emma

One of the leaders of WWE's 'Women's Revolution,' Emma enjoyed early success working with WWE's developmental brand, NXT, but failed to see her popularity translate to the company's main roster. After a failed stint as a babyface (good guy), the Australia native repackaged herself as a heel (villain), a role which she played for the better part of the past two years.

Of the three wrestlers released on Sunday, Emma -- real name: Tenille Dashwood -- had wrestled the most recently, losing to Asuka at the WWE TLC pay-per-view last Sunday and on Monday Night Raw the following night.

Summer Rae

Real name Danielle Moinet, Rae is a former cast-member of the popular E! reality series, Total Divas. Inside the squared circle, she saw limited action as a competitor but spent time as the valet/dance partner for the male wrestler, Fandango.

Darren Young

Formerly one-half of "the Primetime Players," Young won WWE's tag team championship in 2015 alongside his tag team partner, Titus O'Neil. He had since, however, struggled to maintain momentum as a singles competitor before suffering an arm injury in January 2017.

Outside the ring, Young made headlines in 2013 when he revealed himself to be the first openly gay wrestler in WWE's history.

