CLEVELAND - As WWE SmackDown Live went off the air last Tuesday, announcer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) hyped the following week's show as "one of the biggest Smackdowns in history."

And it just so happens to be taking place in Cleveland.

WWE's superstars will take over Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night for one of the most highly anticipated editions of SmackDown in the 18-year history of the weekly episodic show. Not one, but two high-profile matches for the card have already been announced, including the first-ever matchup between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura.

If you're interested in attending or even just watching the show from home, we've got you covered. Here is everything you need to know about the potentially historic SmackDown Live set to take place in Cleveland on Tuesday night:

The Main Event

The inaugural matchup between Cena and Nakamura will likely close the show on Tuesday night -- and for good reason. Not only are the superstars two of world's most famous wrestlers, but the winner will face WWE champion Jinder Mahal at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Arguably wrestling's biggest star since he debuted in 2002, Cena is seeking a record 17th world title reign. With his growing presence in Hollywood -- on Monday, he was announced for the Transformer's Bumblebee spin-off -- his wrestling career has recently been limited to just a few months a year, so Tuesday could very well mark one of his final matches in Cleveland.

Nakamura, meanwhile, is newer to most fans in the United States after debuting in WWE's developmental brand, NXT, in 2016 following a lengthy career in Japan. Nakamura's charismatic personality and strong style skill set made him an instant hit with fans in the U.S. and he was promoted to the WWE SmackDown Live roster in April.

Ever since it was announced a week ago, WWE has touted the Cena-Nakamura showdown as a dream match. And given their contrasting styles and individual star power, it's not a stretch to say a match of the year candidate could be taking place in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

The Undercard

In addition to Cena vs. Nakamura, WWE has announced a United States championship rematch between champion A.J. Styles and challenger Kevin Owens for Tuesday night.

Two longtime stars of the independent wrestling scene, both Owens and Styles have seen quick rises to stardom since debuting since debuting in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The two wrestlers, who have each held a world title within the last year, have been feuding over the U.S. championship since May, with Styles defeating Owens for the belt at a live event at Madison Square Garden in July.

Owens regained the belt at the Battleground pay-per-view last week -- although there has been controversy regarding whether or not that match's ending went according to script. Two nights later at SmackDown Live, Styles won the U.S. title back from Owens in a triple threat match that also included WWE superstar Chris Jericho, Owens' former tag team partner-turned-rival.

Tuesday night will mark Owens' official rematch for the belt and should his efforts prove unsuccessful, the two will likely find themselves in new feuds heading into the SummerSlam pay-per-view on Aug. 20. Also, keep an eye on the growing friction between Owens and SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon. The two could find themselves in a match with each other sooner rather than later.

Feuds and Storylines

With SummerSlam now fewer than three weeks away, the SmackDown side of WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year should continue to take shape on Tuesday night.

In the tag team division, the New Day (WWE superstars Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) continue to feud with Jimmy and Jey Uso, who they beat for the tag team championships at Battleground. On the women's side, champion Naomi is currently in the midst of a newfound rivalry with No. 1 contender Natalya.

Other WWE superstars expected to be in Cleveland on Tuesday night include Randy Orton, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Rusev and the reigning Mr. Money in the Bank contract winner, Baron Corbin. Female superstar Carmella also possesses a Money in the Bank contract, which gives a wrestler the right for a championship match anytime he or she wants.

SmackDown Live will air from Quicken Loans Arena at 8 p.m. on the USA Network. Doors for the event are slated to open at 6:15 p.m., with tickets still available at the Quicken Loans Arena website.

