Yasiel Puig suspended one game for obscene gesture in Cleveland

Yasiel Puig was suspended one game and fined by Major League Baseball for his obscene gesture to Cleveland Indians fans during a game at Progressive Field on Tuesday.

Puig, the Los Angeles Dodgers' occasionally mercurial outfielder, appealed the suspension and is expected to play tonight.

Puig flashed the gesture with both hands after hitting a home run, and later confirmed it was in response to heckling Indians fans.

"I reacted that way, and stooped to their level," Puig told reporters after the Dodgers' victory.

