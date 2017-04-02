Decomposing Body Found in Lake Erie

LAKE ERIE - A fisherman found a woman's body floating in Lake Erie this weekend.

Police say the discovery was made about 4 miles north of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant, about halfway between Toledo and Sandusky.

The Lucas County Coroner is working to learn how she died. We do know that investigators believe the body had been in the water for a fairly long time, and there are no initial signs of trauma.

© 2017 WKYC-TV