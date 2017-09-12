Roast Chicken with Root Vegetables Recipe

Jenny Park (http://spoonforkbacon.com): Roasting a whole chicken may seem intimidating to a home cook, but it really couldn't be easier. It's just a few easy steps to prep the bird and into the oven it goes. Not to mention, the leftovers can be used for l

WKYC 1:14 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories