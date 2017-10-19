A 5000-Mile Long 'River in the Sky' is Pummeling The Pacific Northwest
In what is being called 'The Big Dark' by some, the 5,000 mile long atmospheric river is a band of water vapor that's expected to drop a lot of rain and snow in the Northwest. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WKYC 10:35 AM. EDT October 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carly Crash Story
-
11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017
-
More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head
-
Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified
-
This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy
-
Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended
-
LEGO convention comes to Cleveland
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
More Stories
-
Zack Reed vs. Frank Jackson: Cleveland mayoral debateOct 19, 2017, 7:35 a.m.
-
Bill Gates speaks at Cleveland education conferenceOct 19, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
-
Cleveland Police reinstate 5 officers from 2012 deadly chaseOct 19, 2017, 10:53 a.m.