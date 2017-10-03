A Huge Solar Storm Is Coming And Could Cost $20 Trillion Of Damage
Solar storms are known to disrupt satellite and radio communications, but scientists now say that one extreme space weather event could cause 'doomsday' on Earth. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WKYC 11:37 AM. EDT October 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carly Crash Story
-
11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017
-
More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head
-
Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified
-
This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy
-
Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended
-
LEGO convention comes to Cleveland
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
More Stories
-
10 students, 1 staff member taken to hospital due to…Oct. 3, 2017, 9:39 a.m.
-
Warren Buffett acquiring Pilot Flying J truck stops…Oct. 3, 2017, 9:55 a.m.
-
WANTED | Man tries to get 13-year-old Westlake girl in carOct. 3, 2017, 9:33 a.m.