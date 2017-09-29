A New Poll Says Americans Wish Barack Obama Was Still Leading America

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Multiple agencies investigating shooting at Willoughby Hills auto dealer
-
Investigator: Lyndhurst judge fights release of emails, work records
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for September 28, 2017
-
4-year-old accidentally shoots self in head at Parma house
-
Employees at Willoughby dealership were quick to call 911 during shooting
-
How to determine if a work from home job is legit
-
Baby Emma is coming home
-
The Best Deal In Portable Entertainment - The Deal Guy
-
COPS REPLACE STOLEN BIKE
More Stories
-
Cleveland Indians ALDS postseason tickets sell out…Sep 29, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
-
3-year-old boy shot in head at Parma home identifiedSep 28, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
-
2 police officers shot at Willoughby Hills car…Sep 28, 2017, 2:49 p.m.