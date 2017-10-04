America Makes Up Nearly Half Of The World's Civilian Firearms Owners
After the recent Las Vegas shooting that took the lives of at least 59 people, the topic of gun control and what needs to be done about it continues to come up. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WKYC 8:46 AM. EDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carly Crash Story
-
11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017
-
More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head
-
Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified
-
This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy
-
Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended
-
LEGO convention comes to Cleveland
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
More Stories
-
Suspect in custody after active shooter situation in NortonOct. 3, 2017, 8:22 p.m.
-
Photos show inside Las Vegas killer's hotel roomOct. 4, 2017, 6:42 a.m.
-
Yahoo security breach: What you need to do nowOct. 4, 2017, 7:10 a.m.