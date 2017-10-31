Ex-Obama Speechwriter Dresses Up as Handcuffed Jared Kushner for Halloween
They say imitation is the best form of flattery. But, we're guessing this Jared Kushner costume worn by an Obama speechwriter was not meant to be an ode to Kushner but rather a mock. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WKYC 10:47 AM. EDT October 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carly Crash Story
-
11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017
-
More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head
-
Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified
-
This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy
-
Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended
-
LEGO convention comes to Cleveland
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
More Stories
-
Solon police warn of person offering candy, phones…Oct 31, 2017, 8:56 a.m.
-
Man pinned beneath semi wheel dies in MassillonOct 31, 2017, 9:10 a.m.
-
LIST | Trick-or-treat times for Northeast Ohio…Sep. 7, 2017, 10:57 a.m.