Family of Former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, Sets Up Legal Defense Fund
After suffering the 'enormous expense of attorneys' fees', the family of former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, have set up a legal defense fund for him. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WKYC 12:05 PM. EDT September 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wooster Death
-
Verify: Will Reese's Peanut Butter Cups be discontinued this October?
-
Hurricane Maria expected to become Category 4 storm
-
Top DIY Deal Of The Week - The Deal Guy
-
Monday Final AM Weather for Sept 18
-
Woman charged in gruesome murder of boyfriend in Baytown
-
Monday First AM Weather for Sept 18
-
Steam in the Valley
-
Judge finds Geauga County 'food stamp millionaire' guilty of welfare fraud
-
Indians celebrate ALC Championship
More Stories
-
WKYC and Q104 to host Northeast Ohio Cares Supply…Sep. 8, 2017, 11:34 a.m.
-
Ohio college football player dies at hospital after gameSep 17, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
-
REPORT | Cleveland Browns WR Corey Coleman suffers…Sep 18, 2017, 12:49 p.m.