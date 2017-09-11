Florida Sheriff Warns People Not To Shoot Guns At Hurricane Irma
A Florida Sheriff in Pasco County, where Hurricane Irma is expected to hit directly as it moves up through the state, tweeted, warning residents not to shoot firearms at Hurricane Irma. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WKYC 3:07 PM. EDT September 11, 2017
