Gretchen Carlson on Sexual Harassment in Workplace: 'This is the Watershed Moment'
Now that many women are coming forward with assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Gretchen Carlson tells USA Today, ' to me this is the 'watershed moment'.
WKYC 6:36 PM. EDT October 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carly Crash Story
-
11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017
-
More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head
-
Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified
-
This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy
-
Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended
-
LEGO convention comes to Cleveland
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
More Stories
-
Former NFL MVP quarterback Peyton Manning in…Oct 16, 2017, 7:16 p.m.
-
Akron woman discusses life after being shot by boyfriendOct 16, 2017, 3:36 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Autumn gloryFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.