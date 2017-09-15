Harvard Rescinds Chelsea Manning's Visiting Fellow Invite, Calls It a 'Mistake'
After Harvard's Kennedy School of Government had asked ex-military intelligence analyst and leaker Chelsea Manning to be a visiting fellow, her invitation was rescinded. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WKYC 9:31 AM. EDT September 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What can you do if you are affected by Equifax breach?
-
Top $14 Lights To Survive A Storm - The Deal Guy
-
Downtown Cleveland sets residency record
-
Social media reacts to Cleveland Indians 21 game win streak
-
First AM Weather for Friday, Sept 15, 2017
-
Judge grants TRO allowing Ma'lik Richmond to play football for YSU
-
Avoid a Costly Plumbing Repair - The Deal Guy
-
Cleveland man gets prison for breaking into homes, raping 6-year-old
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for September 14, 2017
-
Protect Yourself From Getting Hacked
More Stories
-
LIVE | Cleveland Indians make 2017 playoffs:…Sep 15, 2017, 10:35 a.m.
-
Friday night's Cleveland Indians-Kansas City Royals…Sep 15, 2017, 12:14 a.m.
-
#RespectTheStreak: Why the Cleveland Indians winning…Sep 14, 2017, 11:54 p.m.