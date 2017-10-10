Ivana Trump Now Says She Is 'Glad' Melania Is First Lady

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carly Crash Story
-
11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017
-
More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head
-
Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified
-
This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy
-
Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended
-
LEGO convention comes to Cleveland
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
More Stories
-
100+ minute delay on I-77 North due to crashOct 10, 2017, 7:49 a.m.
-
New York Yankees force Game 5 in ALDS with 7-3 win…Oct. 9, 2017, 10:57 p.m.
-
10 cent fee for grocery bags proposed in Cuyahoga CountyOct 10, 2017, 5:56 a.m.