Jeff Sessions Floats Idea of Giving Lie Detector Test to NSC Staff
In an attempt to weed out leakers, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is apparently considering giving the National Security Council staff a lie detector test. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WKYC 2:32 PM. EDT September 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Police stand together during pregame
-
WTSP Live Video
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
Morning weather forecast for September 11, 2017
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
Top Deals Of Fashion Week 2017- The Deal Guy
-
What you can do if you were hit in Equifax data breach
-
Betsy Kling reports from Jacksonville
-
Hurricane Irma's fury reaches south Florida and the Keys
-
Cleveland APL takes in Florida pets, reduces adoption fees
More Stories
-
Hurricane Irma live blog: Some Wawa's have gasolineSep 11, 2017, 12:42 a.m.
-
Meet Cleveland's mayoral candidates ahead of…Sep 11, 2017, 2:04 p.m.
-
'Food-stamp millionaire' goes on trial in Geauga CountySep 11, 2017, 2:39 p.m.