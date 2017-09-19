Kellyanne Conway and Donald Trump Jr. Are Reportedly Giving Up Secret Service Protection
Both Kellyanne Conway and President Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., are apparently giving up his secret service protection. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has the details.
WKYC 9:16 AM. EDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What is the future of Maria's Field of Hope?
-
Top deal tied to the iPhone 8 - The Deal Guy
-
Hurricane Irma took their homes and possibly their future
-
Geauga County man sentenced for killing a dog under 'Goddard's Law'
-
Cause of death of Kent State football player is exertional heat stroke
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for September 18, 2017
-
Tuesday First AM Weather for Sept 19
-
Hidden Sugars
-
Verify: Will Reese's Peanut Butter Cups be discontinued this October?
-
Flu Shot Season - Tiffany Tarpley
More Stories
-
WKYC and Q104 to host Northeast Ohio Cares Supply…Sep. 8, 2017, 11:34 a.m.
-
Future Location of Maria's Field of Hope in QuestionSep 18, 2017, 9:13 p.m.
-
FORECAST | More summer heat with scattered showersFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.