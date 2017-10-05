Kellyanne Conway Calls for 'Thoughtful Conversation' After Las Vegas Tragedy
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway is calling for 'thoughtful conversation,' following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that has left at least 59 people dead. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has the details.
WKYC 12:24 PM. EDT October 05, 2017
