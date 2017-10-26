NBC News Political Analyst Mark Halperin Apologizes For Sexual Harassment Accusations
NBC News and MSNBC Senior political analyst Mark Halperin has issued an apology to five women after being accused of sexual harassment during his time at ABC news. Veuer's Natasha Abellard(@NatashaAbellard) has the story.
WKYC 8:33 AM. EDT October 26, 2017
