New Orleans Set To Have Its First Female Mayor In The City's 300-Year History
City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell and former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet are headed to a run-off in the New Orleans mayor's race. No matter who wins a woman will be elected mayor for the first time in the city's 300-year history.
WKYC 2:48 PM. EDT October 15, 2017
