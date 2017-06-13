Parents Are Upset a Serial Killer is Volunteering at an Elementary School
Convicted serial killer Karla Homolka has been volunteering at Greaves Adventist Academy in Montreal. And the news is not sitting well with people on social media. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WKYC 9:12 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Controversy surrounds Netflix show '13 Reasons Why'
-
Police catch three in KeyBank robbery, chase
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for April 25, 2017
-
CLE Bomb Squad called in for live grenade
-
Officers in Tamir Rice case give testimonies
-
LuLuRoe issues refunds for defective leggings
-
Environmental groups file suit against EPA for clean water
-
Surveillance video shows Stephens chase in Erie, PA
-
Local college student to compete in American Ninja Warrior
-
Donovan Live! 1st Segment: 77 seconds at 7, McConaughey in CLE
More Stories
-
Kent State University football player dies after…Jun 13, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
-
Man charged for Canton area murders; North Royalton…Jun 12, 2017, 11:55 p.m.
-
FORECAST | The heat, humidity continuesFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.