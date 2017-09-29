Police: Sex Offender Arrested Could Have Ties To Unsolved Murders Of Indiana Teen Hikers
Police have arrested a sex offender who police say could be tied to the unsolved murders of two teenage girls in Indiana that occurred back in February. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WKYC 8:51 AM. EDT September 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Multiple agencies investigating shooting at Willoughby Hills auto dealer
-
Investigator: Lyndhurst judge fights release of emails, work records
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for September 28, 2017
-
4-year-old accidentally shoots self in head at Parma house
-
Employees at Willoughby dealership were quick to call 911 during shooting
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
How to determine if a work from home job is legit
-
Ways To Save for Friday, Sept. 29
-
Baby Emma is coming home
-
LeBron James says he still intends to finish career in Cleveland
More Stories
-
2 police officers shot at Willoughby Hills car…Sep 28, 2017, 2:49 p.m.
-
WATCH | Local 'Face Off' contestants craft makeup creationSep 29, 2017, 5:30 a.m.
-
Cleveland Indians 2017 postseason: How to get ticketsSep 27, 2017, 8:05 a.m.